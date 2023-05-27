Development Digest May 19th - 26th

Happy Friday, friends!

A little late today, but it's still Friday here. We're a little slow this week as some colds have spread through the house. Hoping we're on the tail end of it.

Tomorrow, May 27th, at 11am PST, I'll be hosting our monthly community event where we jump on the official US server and play together. Like I mentioned last week, I'll be working on finishing up the Windless Woods storyline. I'll be on [our discord](discord.gg/kindredgames) voice channel chatting with anyone that wants to join.

Michael's been finishing up the Mystic skill tree this week. He's done a lot of backend work fixing other spells and such to make things work properly. He did stream once this week, so feel free to check that out here.

I went through all the food and drinks in the game and replaced the "Luck" stat with crit chance. As of right now it's a straight transfer, but I may adjust some to be something else with any feedback the dedicated testers give me. There are two items that I replaced the "Luck" stat with the new "Lucky" stat: Astronomer's Tea and Key Slime Pie.

Next week I'll be readjusting the loot tables for the chests in Azura and Farmlands like I've discussed before. Then it's back into dungeons for me! Hoping Michael gets the skill trees wrapped up in the next week or two and then it's just testing everything and fixing bugs before releasing it to you all.

Hope to see you tomorrow at the community event!

Talk to you all next Friday.

-Janna & Michael