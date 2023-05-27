 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 27 May 2023

Development Digest May 19th - 26th

Share · View all patches · Build 11332201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Friday, friends!

A little late today, but it's still Friday here. We're a little slow this week as some colds have spread through the house. Hoping we're on the tail end of it.

Tomorrow, May 27th, at 11am PST, I'll be hosting our monthly community event where we jump on the official US server and play together. Like I mentioned last week, I'll be working on finishing up the Windless Woods storyline. I'll be on [our discord](discord.gg/kindredgames) voice channel chatting with anyone that wants to join.

Michael's been finishing up the Mystic skill tree this week. He's done a lot of backend work fixing other spells and such to make things work properly. He did stream once this week, so feel free to check that out here.

I went through all the food and drinks in the game and replaced the "Luck" stat with crit chance. As of right now it's a straight transfer, but I may adjust some to be something else with any feedback the dedicated testers give me. There are two items that I replaced the "Luck" stat with the new "Lucky" stat: Astronomer's Tea and Key Slime Pie.

Next week I'll be readjusting the loot tables for the chests in Azura and Farmlands like I've discussed before. Then it's back into dungeons for me! Hoping Michael gets the skill trees wrapped up in the next week or two and then it's just testing everything and fixing bugs before releasing it to you all.

Hope to see you tomorrow at the community event!

Talk to you all next Friday.

-Janna & Michael

Changed depots in preview branch

View more data in app history for build 11332201
Swords 'N Magic and Stuff Depot 810041
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link