The Travelling Merchant Update | Available Now!

Hail Traveller!

Guild Co. has notified us of some changes you might notice around town. With major content updates and mechanical improvements from player feedback, there's just too much to mention it all, but we'll be giving it a go below!

Over 100 New Events

Fresh off the press, the town paper has been working hard to find us the hottest scoops! With over 100 new articles, you'll encounter all manner of monsters, magical food reviews, and that loveable scoundrel, Gorath.

To catch you up on a few recent events:

The travelling merchant business has been booming, and everyone from fortune tellers to genies have been getting in on the action, offering their mystical services... for the right price.

Our scouts have heard reports of new enemy camps appearing on the outskirts of town. Necromantic nerds, helpful hiveminds, and viking houseparties are right at our doorstep.

The guilds have started getting creative with their requests for favours. Test out their matter manipulators, prepare feasts, and harness chaos to get your hands on some nifty upgrades.

Our editors have brought out the red marker, and we've done complete rewrites of all our old events with updated styling and magically enhanced humour.

New Questing Locations

You may notice a few new additions to the world, with new world questing locations having popped up across the map as new events may take you out to sea, off into the forests beyond or even deep below the mountains!

Tutorials and Accessibility

Field Guide

To help new or returning players get to running their best towns, we've included a quick start guide of most of the important mechanics in a new book tab.

Upgrade Tutorials

Improved introduction to upgrades and requests at the beginning of new games.

Colorblind toggle

We've added a toggle in the settings for red/green colourblind players. If you're colourblind and/or otherwise visually impaired, we would love to hear your feedback on how to make this as accessible as possible moving forward.

Adjacency Bonus Cheat Sheet

You can now quickly remind yourself of your unlocked adjacency bonus in the book, plus, if you do the Diviners a few favours, they might be willing to give you a new upgrade that highlights the grid for positions that will give adjacency bonuses.

More Stuff!

Major systems re-balancing, including adventurer spawn rate, wealth generation, event chances, and building cost scale

Updated quest system, with both the adventurers and duration sliders now affecting the scaled cost

Improved Card List in the reports page of the book to order cards by playable/ unlocked status

Improved Notifications system, with more reminders and better visibility on the progress of your guild requests

Included stat icons across the newspaper and tooltips

A fancy new effect for the town stability bar

4k resolution support for our interface

Added some new and tantalising achievements

Various improvements, bug fixes, and wording updates from our fantastic community members over on our discord. Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out!

This update has been quite the beast for us, and having finally slain it, the team rather eager to have it sliced, sautéed and served to upon our finest of platters as what we felt was a much needed second helping of our quirky, card-based fantasy satire. Originally this update was just a little optimisation work and some QoL improvements, but it snowballed through the year into a chaotic detour into the "major content update" territory.

To celebrate the milestone, we've gone ahead and put the game on its deepest discount yet for the next week, so be sure to pick it up during that week-long deal!

As we always say, thank you so much for your patience and support! Please let us know if you encounter any issues and we'll get to fixing it as soon as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team