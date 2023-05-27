Patch Notes v0.07 Early Access

Features:
- Added Free-Agents and a 53 player limit
- Player trades have been added to the Player Roster Screen with basic trade conditions for season mode.
- Players can be released in the Depth Chart Screen (Must have 53 players). Released players are moved to the Free-Agent team.
- New seasonal progression system, including players retiring and being released, next season draft and free-agent pick before Starting the Next Season, dynamic schedule generation with some matchups depending on previous season rankings, historical team and player stats to season mode after Year 1.
Gameplay Improvements:
- Better pass rush physics.
- AI RBs don’t stop randomly anymore.
- AI RBs are faster.
- Better AI QB play.
- AI coach will go for 2 points.
Improvements:
- Added new defensive plays including Safety, CB and LB blitzes, zone stunts and a run stuffing goalline play.
- Added All Plays Unlocked checkbox to New Season.
- Dynamic play pick ups if All Plays Unlocked is off.
- Added Age to player data.
- Added controller support to flexible color picker.
- Better SSAO settings
- Decreased load time into Sports Complex scene from match
- Depth Chart Screen has been added to the Main Menu similar to Season Mode
- Team and position count added to Depth Chart Screen
Bug Fixes:
- Added mouse support to character card editor.
- Fixed interface of mod menu so pressing B simply goes back.
- Roster & play creator screen navigation fixes
- Season mode unclickable parade bar fix
- General UI bug fixes
Changed files in this update