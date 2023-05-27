 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 27 May 2023

1.0.1.41

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue of resetting the camera movement boundaries when zooming while inserting a module.
Fixed bug of a missing wall segment appearing in the lower left corner when copying an area.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
