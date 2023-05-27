 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 27 May 2023

V1.1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Repair the BUG of the mage pet's blood volume display.
  2. Increase the number of elite monsters, which have a chance to encounter. Elite monsters have a blue base color. After killing, there is a high probability of getting Nascent Soul equipment and gems.
  3. Automatic sale will not sell +9 equipment and Nascent Soul equipment

