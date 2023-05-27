- Repair the BUG of the mage pet's blood volume display.
- Increase the number of elite monsters, which have a chance to encounter. Elite monsters have a blue base color. After killing, there is a high probability of getting Nascent Soul equipment and gems.
- Automatic sale will not sell +9 equipment and Nascent Soul equipment
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 27 May 2023
V1.1.6
