 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

十五 update for 27 May 2023

2023.05.27 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11331970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where Guo Yun's depression value may decrease under certain circumstances
  2. Optimization of dialogue text when preventing Wang Defa from going to the factory
  3. Optimization of dialogue when meeting Rodi for the first time (supplemented with the information that Guo Liang is the monitor)
  4. Correction of typos and optimization of wording in the text
  5. Optimized the prompt for striking the clock, making it easier for players to grasp the timing of striking the clock
  6. Optimized the judgment conditions for achieving gambling related events (to avoid the problem of repeatedly jumping in the event achievement state)
  7. Whether to optimize the button text for Xiaomeng's redemption (to avoid the text that appeared when he had already saved his father)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link