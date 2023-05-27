- Fixed a bug where Guo Yun's depression value may decrease under certain circumstances
- Optimization of dialogue text when preventing Wang Defa from going to the factory
- Optimization of dialogue when meeting Rodi for the first time (supplemented with the information that Guo Liang is the monitor)
- Correction of typos and optimization of wording in the text
- Optimized the prompt for striking the clock, making it easier for players to grasp the timing of striking the clock
- Optimized the judgment conditions for achieving gambling related events (to avoid the problem of repeatedly jumping in the event achievement state)
- Whether to optimize the button text for Xiaomeng's redemption (to avoid the text that appeared when he had already saved his father)
十五 update for 27 May 2023
2023.05.27 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update