1.1.5 Update

Fixed some long lasting bugs/issues
- Fixed issue where a specific puzzle state would not save correctly
- Fixed issue with water canteen and water buckets on Hard mode
- Fixed issue where you could load a game with an "invisible gun"
- Fixed issue related to the Light Meter not spawning
- Fixed issue where you could read a document during a segment where it was unintended
- Fixed some AI navigation issues
- Adjusted Dog AI behavior
- Fixed some AI visual issues related to the elevator
- Fixed some issues related to fall damage on hard mode
- Fixed issue related to a specific ending
- Adjusted ambient audio levels
- Fixed issue related to dropping item from inventory
- Fixed Revolver document text display
- Fixed radar visual issues
- Fixed some minor text display issues
- Adjusted the timing of a specific "cutscene"
- Additional misc. fixes!
Thanks as always for your patience
Changed files in this update