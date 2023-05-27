 Skip to content

Stay Out of the House update for 27 May 2023

1.1.5 Update

Build 11331951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some long lasting bugs/issues

  • Fixed issue where a specific puzzle state would not save correctly
  • Fixed issue with water canteen and water buckets on Hard mode
  • Fixed issue where you could load a game with an "invisible gun"
  • Fixed issue related to the Light Meter not spawning
  • Fixed issue where you could read a document during a segment where it was unintended
  • Fixed some AI navigation issues
  • Adjusted Dog AI behavior
  • Fixed some AI visual issues related to the elevator
  • Fixed some issues related to fall damage on hard mode
  • Fixed issue related to a specific ending
  • Adjusted ambient audio levels
  • Fixed issue related to dropping item from inventory
  • Fixed Revolver document text display
  • Fixed radar visual issues
  • Fixed some minor text display issues
  • Adjusted the timing of a specific "cutscene"
  • Additional misc. fixes!

Thanks as always for your patience

