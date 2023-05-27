Bugs fix update

● Fixed a bug that caused a crash when a client accepted an invitation to a session while the host had created a session and session open was turned off (This bug only occurs on Steam).

● Fixed a bug where SteamVR would start when the game was launched if SteamVR was installed, and quitting SteamVR would also quit the game (This bug only occurs on Steam).

● Fixed a bug that caused a rare crash when delivering cardboard in the tutorial.

● Fixed a bug that prevented the host from progressing through the game if the client repeatedly entered and exited the session and then unlocked "The Shadow Causing Chaos Online".

● Fixed a bug that could cause the client's display to be disrupted when cutscenes were played in succession.