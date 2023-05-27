-
Dodging with the arrow keys now works properly if you are a client in someone else's server. Previously it was only working for the owner of that server instance.
Added new mage based clothing options.
Introduced new transmuting recipes.
The Hopebringer update for 27 May 2023
v1.0.2 Build Notes
