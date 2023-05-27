 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 27 May 2023

v1.0.2 Build Notes

Build 11331872

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Dodging with the arrow keys now works properly if you are a client in someone else's server. Previously it was only working for the owner of that server instance.

  • Added new mage based clothing options.

  • Introduced new transmuting recipes.

