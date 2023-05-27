 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bay Bell update for 27 May 2023

“Bay Bell” is now available in Turkish!

Share · View all patches · Build 11331792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

“Bay Bell” artık Türkçe oynanabilir! Erdem Güzel'e çeviri çalışması için teşekkürler.

(“Bay Bell” is now available in Turkish! Thank you Erdem Güzel for your translation work.)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2064231 Depot 2064231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link