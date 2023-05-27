 Skip to content

Ugmania update for 27 May 2023

'Update 0.8.2: Guns and Glory' Out now!

Build 11331782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ugmania Update 0.8.2 is now out of beta, with less gamebreaking bugs than ever! In celebration, the game is now on sale for a week!

  • Many new weapons, all of them expanding the ranged class! These come in the form of guns, crossbows, shotguns, and even laser guns!!!
  • 3 new armour sets to buff ranged weapon users
  • Added a new boss: Biohazardous Behemoth. This massive slime can be summoned on Wasteland planets, and is an alternative to Wyrm.
  • Fixed save file loading: any errors will not stop the rest of the save file loading
  • Updated the version text
  • Revamped some world generation to make it more extreme and hilly to make it more interesting
  • Changed caves completely, they are now one large cave, and have new features inside.
  • Fixed crashing when enemies try to fire at you at point blank range
  • Buffed several melee weapons
  • Nerfed Crystal tiara+aurum armour loadout damage boosts
  • Made Infernal armour give more damage boost to melee
  • Reworked the Flameberge, now charges up in day and does tons of damage.
  • Made snowman snipers finally drop their sniper rifle!!!
  • New lore expanding on the Ugs
  • Made it more obvious that villagers brains get boosted upon beating Wyrm
  • Changed enemy spawning to be less unpredictable and more wave based!
  • Fixed lore appearing multiple times when opening and closing the menu
  • Fixed lore not being readable
  • Made some potions longer, such as the radiation immunity, fire immunity, and defense potions
  • Made wormhole ejectors NOT break your save file
  • Made wormhole ejectors update all other wormhole chests when they eject

There have also been some changes made to new stuff from the last beta:

  • Slimeboss nerfed slightly
  • Multishot reforge nerfed a lot
  • Preservative doesn't spawn ammo in the ground and whatever

Cheers!

