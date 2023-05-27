'Update 0.8.2: Guns and Glory' Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11331782 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 03:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Ugmania Update 0.8.2 is now out of beta, with less gamebreaking bugs than ever! In celebration, the game is now on sale for a week!

Many new weapons, all of them expanding the ranged class! These come in the form of guns, crossbows, shotguns, and even laser guns!!!

3 new armour sets to buff ranged weapon users

Added a new boss: Biohazardous Behemoth. This massive slime can be summoned on Wasteland planets, and is an alternative to Wyrm.

Fixed save file loading: any errors will not stop the rest of the save file loading

Updated the version text

Revamped some world generation to make it more extreme and hilly to make it more interesting

Changed caves completely, they are now one large cave, and have new features inside.

Fixed crashing when enemies try to fire at you at point blank range

Buffed several melee weapons

Nerfed Crystal tiara+aurum armour loadout damage boosts

Made Infernal armour give more damage boost to melee

Reworked the Flameberge, now charges up in day and does tons of damage.

Made snowman snipers finally drop their sniper rifle!!!

New lore expanding on the Ugs

Made it more obvious that villagers brains get boosted upon beating Wyrm

Changed enemy spawning to be less unpredictable and more wave based!

Fixed lore appearing multiple times when opening and closing the menu

Fixed lore not being readable

Made some potions longer, such as the radiation immunity, fire immunity, and defense potions

Made wormhole ejectors NOT break your save file

Made wormhole ejectors update all other wormhole chests when they eject

There have also been some changes made to new stuff from the last beta:

Slimeboss nerfed slightly

Multishot reforge nerfed a lot

Preservative doesn't spawn ammo in the ground and whatever

Cheers!