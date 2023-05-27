'Update 0.8.2: Guns and Glory' Out now!

Ugmania Update 0.8.2 is now out of beta, with less gamebreaking bugs than ever! In celebration, the game is now on sale for a week!
- Many new weapons, all of them expanding the ranged class! These come in the form of guns, crossbows, shotguns, and even laser guns!!!
- 3 new armour sets to buff ranged weapon users
- Added a new boss: Biohazardous Behemoth. This massive slime can be summoned on Wasteland planets, and is an alternative to Wyrm.
- Fixed save file loading: any errors will not stop the rest of the save file loading
- Updated the version text
- Revamped some world generation to make it more extreme and hilly to make it more interesting
- Changed caves completely, they are now one large cave, and have new features inside.
- Fixed crashing when enemies try to fire at you at point blank range
- Buffed several melee weapons
- Nerfed Crystal tiara+aurum armour loadout damage boosts
- Made Infernal armour give more damage boost to melee
- Reworked the Flameberge, now charges up in day and does tons of damage.
- Made snowman snipers finally drop their sniper rifle!!!
- New lore expanding on the Ugs
- Made it more obvious that villagers brains get boosted upon beating Wyrm
- Changed enemy spawning to be less unpredictable and more wave based!
- Fixed lore appearing multiple times when opening and closing the menu
- Fixed lore not being readable
- Made some potions longer, such as the radiation immunity, fire immunity, and defense potions
- Made wormhole ejectors NOT break your save file
- Made wormhole ejectors update all other wormhole chests when they eject
There have also been some changes made to new stuff from the last beta:
- Slimeboss nerfed slightly
- Multishot reforge nerfed a lot
- Preservative doesn't spawn ammo in the ground and whatever
Cheers!
Changed files in this update