What's NEW in Version a.2.8.0
General
- NEW! Mirror Item.
- NEW! Co-op Chat.[expand]Press [T] while in a Co-op game to toggle the Chat UI.
Press [Enter] to begin typing messages.[/expand]
- NEW! Public server list.
- NEW! Find Group / Matchmaking. [expand]While in a Co-op game, the Host can set the lobby to Public or Private.
Once Public, the Host can bring the current lobby into the Find Group queue.
Important! You can only match into lobbies of the same game mode! Make sure to enter queue for the game mode you wish to play!
[/expand]
- Crosshair trinket no longer reduces haste and movement speed.
- Cheese trinket HP bonus changed from 10 >>> 50.
- Die trinket critical chance bonus changed from 5% >>> 10%.
- Shield trinket defense bonus changed from 1 >>> 2.
- Haley now only spawns hail for one player.
- Jpec's projectile visuals updated.
- Music Note visuals updated.
- Filter options added to the Catalogue.
- Added additional dialogue for Kevin.
NEW! Character Salem
NEW! Salem "The Huntress" - A tough girl to approach.
NEW! Rogue Salem
- Darkwood added to map pool (other stages coming soon).
- Ninja's Super projectile count reduced when multiple players are alive (2 >>> 1).
Bugs/Misc
- Fixed a typos in Kevin's descriptions.
- Fixed a bug with Kevin's water ball not behaving as intended.
- Fixed a rare bug where Hops would cause the game to crash if all players were dead.
- Fixed a rare bug where Main Menu UI elements did not behave as intended.
- Fixed a bug where Witch would get stuck in The Mall's environment.
- Fixed a bug where followers would escape The Mall's boundaries.
- Fixed a bug where drops would escape The Mall's boundaries.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!
Changed files in this update