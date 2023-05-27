 Skip to content

FOG update for 27 May 2023

Portals Outside of Town

FOG update for 27 May 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moved progression outside of town. Outside of town updates and fixes. Updates and fixes to the skill tree. Changed stat balance. Blood temporarily disabled. Fixed path finding.

