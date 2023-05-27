Patch 2.0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11331522 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Updates to Map Movement and Combat Rooms:

You will no longer need to vote after a fight or in rooms where there's only two choices (to continue moving the direction you were going to turn around)

You only need to vote in rooms where divergent options arrive (have two choices in addition to the path you came from).

This should make map movement much smoother and navigation less tedious. However, please provide any feedback for this change. This also gives us room for randomization of fight locations in a future patch.

!Info Command updated:

Using "!info skill <letter>" will relay that skill specifically, depending on what class you are. You no longer need to use the !skills command to grab the name, then !info with it.

Querying a !info command for an invalid (unprogrammed) request will update a spreadsheet on our end with your request so we can identify information gaps and update our Information accordingly

Updated Status Effect Application Rates:

The following status effects have had their application rate increased -