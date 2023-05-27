- Sonic Pulser trap is in (its base graphic will change, but effect is active)
- Fixed trap default bug attraction values
- Geltrap no longer a sticky trap
- Upgrade headings no longer show values of the upgrades but rather levels
- Upgrade details will be given in tooltips in future when data is unlocked
- Bug targetting updated
- Traps now will place in cyclic order on right click (no longer random) until the trap selector is in place
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 27 May 2023
b0.7.15 Sonic Pulse
