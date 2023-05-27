 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 27 May 2023

b0.7.15 Sonic Pulse

Share · View all patches · Build 11331511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sonic Pulser trap is in (its base graphic will change, but effect is active)
  • Fixed trap default bug attraction values
  • Geltrap no longer a sticky trap
  • Upgrade headings no longer show values of the upgrades but rather levels
  • Upgrade details will be given in tooltips in future when data is unlocked
  • Bug targetting updated
  • Traps now will place in cyclic order on right click (no longer random) until the trap selector is in place

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link