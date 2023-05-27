Hotfix 1.1.5.5

1.1.5.5 Changelog
- Fixed crash on startup for several Windows users who had at least one ASIO device configured on their system
- Fixed crash when quantizing points which were currently in play and off the grid
- Fixed an issue where patches weren't getting copied over when the version changed. If you didn't see them before, you should now.
- Made the day of the year more readable in log files. Now should read month.year instead of day/365
- Added additional debug information to the log_error.txt file, giving some insight as to why some errors may be occuring and how to fix them
- Added the "All Basic Functions" project where you can view how most point-related actions are tested.
- Fixed an issue related to settings not getting overwritten because the version text was "not a number". This was due to some missing quotes.
- Added what system is running to the log files in the startup header
- Change the BMIDI port timeout from 15 seconds to 30 seconds to give the program a little more time in setup. On Windows, if the program doesn't start up after 30 seconds, it is likely that BMIDI has to be re-installed. Find the installer in the "3rd Party Installers" folder in your install directory.
- Upgraded project to .NET 7 to provide more stability and longevity to updates
Note: Apologies but this update will cause a settings reset.
Thank you all for your patience! Happy creating, and special thanks to Valency for the save on this one!
- Jae
Changed files in this update