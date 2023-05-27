Hotfix 1.1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11331435 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 02:19:06 UTC by Wendy

1.1.5.5 Changelog

Fixed crash on startup for several Windows users who had at least one ASIO device configured on their system

Fixed crash when quantizing points which were currently in play and off the grid

Fixed an issue where patches weren't getting copied over when the version changed. If you didn't see them before, you should now.

Made the day of the year more readable in log files. Now should read month.year instead of day/365

Added additional debug information to the log_error.txt file, giving some insight as to why some errors may be occuring and how to fix them

Added the "All Basic Functions" project where you can view how most point-related actions are tested.

Fixed an issue related to settings not getting overwritten because the version text was "not a number". This was due to some missing quotes.

Added what system is running to the log files in the startup header

Change the BMIDI port timeout from 15 seconds to 30 seconds to give the program a little more time in setup. On Windows, if the program doesn't start up after 30 seconds, it is likely that BMIDI has to be re-installed. Find the installer in the "3rd Party Installers" folder in your install directory.

Upgraded project to .NET 7 to provide more stability and longevity to updates

Thank you all for your patience! Happy creating, and special thanks to Valency for the save on this one!