The Luck of the Draw Update

Minigunner Build 0.8.2.8 Patch Notes

This update includes a few quality of life features and the addition of 3 exciting new common items! We also have some item balancing and mini-reworks!

Changes with the '📡 ' icon in front of them are changes or additions suggested by the community!

General

-New visuals for bee impacts

-Updated intro sequence slides that appear before the tutorial

-📡 Improved tutorial to be much more streamlined and straight forward

New General Achievement

Float like a butterfly 🦋

Complete a boss fight without taking any damage

Items

-Cozy Space Heater ♨️

Mini-Rework: The space heater will now grant you armor and the heater buff at the start of each boss fight

Removed the blocking 1st damage effect and the need for the block to be triggered for the buff to begin in exchange for armor generation and the buff starting automatically at the start of the fight.

-Sprouting Amber 🌱

Mini-Rework: The amber will now heal you at the start and end of each wave or boss fight

Removed the damage condition on the heal and the compounding heal effect in exchange for much more consistent and frequent healing throughout your run

-Bandit's Bandolier ❎

Reduced mark duration 15s -> 6s

-Beamer Brigade's Bugle 🎺

Beamer damage increased 80 (x3) -> 90 (x3)

Item cooldown increased 15s -> 25s

-Satchel Charge 💥

Stun duration increased 2s -> 4s

-Explosive Detonator 🧨

Damage increased 75 (x3) -> 80 (x3)

-Handmade Scope 🔭

New name and item sprite! Now named "Tactical Scope"

New General Items

(spoilered for your protection)

Common Tier

-Voltage Regulator ⚡

[spoiler]Get near to enemy attacks to grow an electric field [/spoiler]

-Stacked Deck 🃏

[spoiler]Chance on hit to bounce a playing card towards nearby enemies [/spoiler]

-Tasty Honeycomb 🍯

[spoiler]Release a swarm of homing bees when you roll [/spoiler]

Bug Fixes

These bugs have been squashed!

-Fixed an issue where experimental micro-rockets could lag out your game over screen

-Fixed an issue where you could open your inventory in front of a supply crate and soft lock your game

-Fixed minor tutorial issues



New intro art!

