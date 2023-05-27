The Easy Street Update

What's up, guys? We heard you complaining about the game being too grindy and slow... So guess what, we're making it a little easier today! So little easier, it's crazyːws_damanː

SANDBOX STUFF

ːws_peaceː We ditched the old generic game difficulty settings and introduced a customizable sandbox mode.

ːws_peaceː The sandbox settings will allow you to fine-tune the game experience to better suit your wants and needs.

ːws_peaceː The sandbox settings screen can be accessed via the options menu after loading into your save, and the settings will only be applied to that specific save.

ːws_peaceː The basic sandbox mode is available from the start while players with an 80% or higher achievement completion rate will also unlock the extended sandbox mode.

ːws_peaceː In the future, you'll also be able to unlock the extended mode by completing the endgame achievement. But we're not quite there just yet ːws_damanː

SHOP STUFF

ːws_peaceː We've upgraded the farmer AI to basically do all your work for you.

ːws_peaceː In addition to planting, watering, and harvesting, the farmers will also replace busted pots and components, and use any supplement you put in their inventory.

ːws_peaceː The Do-er inventory screen has also been redone to only show the inventory items your employees can actually use. We've also added the much-needed subcategory tab.

ːws_peaceː The max XP earned for merch sales has been completely uncapped and set to 1% of the sale price.

STREET STUFF

ːws_peaceː The Jump Street event glitches have been fixed and new Danja configs can be unlocked by successfully completing the event a bunch of times.

ːws_peaceː Abandoned greenhouses can now be used to grow your own weed.

ːws_peaceː They come with midtier grow-tables and unbreakable components which should make the early game a little easier.

ːws_peaceː Meowie Wowie is back, and look here, he brought Wowie Meowie and The Brick with him!

ːws_peaceː Hook them up with some decent shit if you happen to run into them!

ːws_peaceː And lastly, Cobretti's Pleasure Gardens is finally open to the general public!

And yeah, we got some more mid to late-game stuff coming up soon, stay tuned!

