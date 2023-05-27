Patch Notes - Version 1.1.6 - Save Game Upgrade

Save Game Upgrades

Greetings Farmburghians!

We've heard your concerns loud and clear: as your farms grow bigger, the save times grow as well. And we agree, that's been a far-from-ideal situation! So, we have been working round the clock for the last two weeks on a new save engine. We're thrilled to say it's now live!

When you launch the game after this recent update, you'll notice that your save file automatically upgrades to the new system. Rest assured, your farm data is completely safe during this process – you won't lose a single piece of your hard-earned progress.

What does this mean for you? Quicker saves, smoother transitions when changing windows, and an overall smoother gaming experience when closing the game.

Just a couple of important points:

Please refrain from closing the game while the save spinner is active (you'll see it in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen).

Always close the game properly using the main menu option. Forced closures can lead to incomplete saves, and nobody wants that!

We appreciate your understanding and are excited for you to experience these upgrades. As always, we are here for any feedback or concerns you may have.

Faster Planting & Harvesting

We know that as your farms flourish, managing them can become a rather time-consuming task. Planting and harvesting. This week, we're also excited to roll out our new feature that will revolutionize your farming experience – a much faster way to plant, plow, and harvest your crops with just a click and drag! That's right, it's as simple as it sounds!

With this update, you can expect to significantly reduce the time and effort it takes to manage your fields. What once took minutes of clicking can now be accomplished in mere seconds of dragging! That leaves you with more time to enjoy the fruits of your labor and plan your next farming venture.

What's Next?

The first seasonal Farmburgh event is right around the corner for mid-June. Stay tuned for more information!

Patch Notes

Version 1.1.6 - 05-26-23

New Features

Save game engine upgrade

Ability to drag over crops and animals to harvest, empty plots to plant and grass tiles to plow.

Bug Fixes