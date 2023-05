Share · View all patches · Build 11331186 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Additions

-Added new shotgun model

-Revamp rooftop map

-Removed reticle

Fixes

-Increased sniper shot speed

-Changed name of some of mods to make more sense

-Increased price of shard drop mod

