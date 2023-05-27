 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 27 May 2023

IK foot down improvements while on boats and custom boat contraption animations.

27 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.89
-IK foot down logic while on boats and slight leaning from characters while the boat tilts
-Custom animation while mounted on a boat rudder
-various system bug fixes

