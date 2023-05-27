May 27, 2023 Update record

Changes
・Added "Quality Settings" to Options > Video.
・Added "Frame Rate Limit" to Options > Video.
・Some changes were made to the text of the manual.
MUSCLE GIANTS update for 27 May 2023
