MUSCLE GIANTS update for 27 May 2023

May 27, 2023 Update record

Share · View all patches · Build 11331143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes
・Added "Quality Settings" to Options > Video.
・Added "Frame Rate Limit" to Options > Video.
・Some changes were made to the text of the manual.

