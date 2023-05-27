Beta 0.9.1b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11331138 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Changes

The waypoint for Crumbling Ruin now unlocks as soon as you complete the Shard quest in the Keeper’s Camp, allowing you to continue the campaign even if the transition to Crumbling Ruin fails. If you have a character that got stuck at the end of Chapter 1, going back to Keeper’s Camp should unlock the Crumbling Ruin waypoint in the Ruined Era, allowing you to proceed.

Fixed a bug where making quest progress in a Town, then creating a new offline character could have the quest progress of the new character fast-forwarded to the quest state of the old character.

Fixed a bug where Hardcore characters that died in Arena were not forced back to the Character Select screen.

Fixed a bug where Hardcore characters that have died were still posting results to the Hardcore Arena leaderboard.

Hardcore characters now connect to Standard chat channels after dying.

Fixed a bug where Weaver Uniques did not immediately apply their newly gained affixes to the player when added or upgraded by the Weaver.

Fixed a bug where creating a Weaver unique with a Rune of Ascendance could cause it to have 0 Weaver’s Will.

Fixed a bug where stationary minions such as totems would stop attacking if given a move command via the A key.

Fixed a bug where Lethal Mirage's Rending Darkness would cause mirages to sometimes target the player that cast it, accomplishing nothing.

Fixed Stashes in the Keeper’s Camp not having minimap icons.

Fixed some of Grael’s voice lines not playing in The Burning Forest in Online mode.

Fixed sounds for Lethal Mirage not playing in Online mode.

Fixed footstep sounds not playing correctly for summoned Bears.

Adjusted some music and dialog mixing for Chapter 1.

Added final 2d art for Dedication of an Erased Primalist and Code of an Erased Sentinel.

What We’re Working On

Towns

The new Towns functionality was disabled a few hours after 0.9.1 launched yesterday, meaning you will not see other players outside of your party in Town zones.

Our service for processing requests to join Town servers was overloaded with the influx of players after launch, and this caused almost all requests to join a Town to be stuck. We investigated the problem and were unable to find a quick solution to resolve the problem, so we took down the new Towns system to unblock players.

We have performed a root cause analysis and have a path forward that we are investigating. Our priority is to take our time with this so that the re-launch of Towns is smooth.

Bug Fixes

As always, we are monitoring bug reports. Here’s what bugs we are working on now: