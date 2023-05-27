- Increased the chance of Hellhound teleportation after taking damage.
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect number of fire elementals would spawn, potentially resulting in no enemies in the map.
- Optimized resource loading, resulting in faster entry into combat maps.
Burst Hero update for 27 May 2023
1.1.4 Update List
