Burst Hero update for 27 May 2023

1.1.4 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11331124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the chance of Hellhound teleportation after taking damage.
  • Fixed an issue where the incorrect number of fire elementals would spawn, potentially resulting in no enemies in the map.
  • Optimized resource loading, resulting in faster entry into combat maps.

