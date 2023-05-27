Community Crunch 363: Rhyniognatha Teaser, EVO Event, and More!

Discover the Rhyniognatha, a super-sized creature with a set of unique abilities. From producing a quick-hardening resin to being capable of carrying large objects around your base, these versatile creatures provide an unparalleled enhancement to your tribe's defenses.
Check out the Rhyniognatha dossier for more information on its abilities!
Survivors on all platforms will be receiving an EVO Event! It will be active until Tuesday, May 30th.
All Official Servers across each platform will be undergoing this evolutionary change which includes:
*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.
- Official Servers: 2x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
- Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
- ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
- Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon
Creator: Sypher Sam
Follow along or simply watch in awe as Sypher Sam builds this Elven player home!
Featherlight icon by DimensionXXIV
ARK - Moth by IsisMasshiro
A very large and happy chicken by ChevreLune
Jurassic West by UltraRaccoon
Peaceful by @Riinartist
Ragnarok by @WolfTek7
It's ok fellas, old bean got the cake. by @SrFritzofTARDIS
Basilisk by Sumi
Untitled by K1SSDABACKAMA
Genesis by Streamline~
Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard
