Community Crunch 363: Rhyniognatha Teaser, EVO Event, and More!

Discover the Rhyniognatha, a super-sized creature with a set of unique abilities. From producing a quick-hardening resin to being capable of carrying large objects around your base, these versatile creatures provide an unparalleled enhancement to your tribe's defenses.



Check out the Rhyniognatha dossier for more information on its abilities!





Survivors on all platforms will be receiving an EVO Event! It will be active until Tuesday, May 30th.

All Official Servers across each platform will be undergoing this evolutionary change which includes:

*Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

Official Servers: 2x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon

Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon

ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon

Conquest: 5x XP, Harvesting, Taming and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 2x hexagon



Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Creator: Sypher Sam

Follow along or simply watch in awe as Sypher Sam builds this Elven player home!



Featherlight icon by DimensionXXIV



ARK - Moth by IsisMasshiro



A very large and happy chicken by ChevreLune



Jurassic West by UltraRaccoon



Peaceful by @Riinartist



Ragnarok by @WolfTek7



It's ok fellas, old bean got the cake. by @SrFritzofTARDIS



Basilisk by Sumi



Untitled by K1SSDABACKAMA



Genesis by Streamline~



