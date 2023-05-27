Version 1.0.2 Update

Important changes:
- Steam Overlay screenshots work again
- Steam Cloud has been enabled (Steam Auto-Cloud)
- Stage adjustments - a lot of Level 9 and Finale stages have been made easier
- Decreased Equip Item prices
- Equip Items can no longer drop the Rank Cap below S
- Bomb can now be purchased as an Equip Item
- Fixed Endless and Gauntlet related crashes/bugs
Unfortunately, the random crash still has not been fixed - apologies for inconveniences related to that, working hard on getting that one done with.
Changed files in this update