Version 1.0.2 Update

Important changes:

Steam Overlay screenshots work again

Steam Cloud has been enabled (Steam Auto-Cloud)

Stage adjustments - a lot of Level 9 and Finale stages have been made easier

Decreased Equip Item prices

Equip Items can no longer drop the Rank Cap below S

Bomb can now be purchased as an Equip Item

Fixed Endless and Gauntlet related crashes/bugs

Unfortunately, the random crash still has not been fixed - apologies for inconveniences related to that, working hard on getting that one done with.