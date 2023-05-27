 Skip to content

VIVIDLOPE update for 27 May 2023

Version 1.0.2 Update

27 May 2023

Important changes:

  • Steam Overlay screenshots work again
  • Steam Cloud has been enabled (Steam Auto-Cloud)
  • Stage adjustments - a lot of Level 9 and Finale stages have been made easier
  • Decreased Equip Item prices
  • Equip Items can no longer drop the Rank Cap below S
  • Bomb can now be purchased as an Equip Item
  • Fixed Endless and Gauntlet related crashes/bugs

Unfortunately, the random crash still has not been fixed - apologies for inconveniences related to that, working hard on getting that one done with.

