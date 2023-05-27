Update v0.9

Added : New job / new location.

Added : Steam achievements (10) See Note below.

Added : Gyrocopter

Changed : Auto health regen now reduced above 35% health.

Changed : Audio tweaks and fixes.

Changed : Can now use a bandage at full health if bleeding.

Changed : Chance of bleed from robot projectile.

Changed : Critter movement decisions when at distance.

Changed : Navigation tweaks.

Changed : Reduced energy weapon max ammo.

Fixed : Issue with losing weapon on changing when all weapons are owned.

Fixed : Nav issue with critters underground.

Fixed : Issue with pausing when map is open.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.