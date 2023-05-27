Update v0.9

Added : New job / new location.
Added : Steam achievements (10) See Note below.
Added : Gyrocopter
Changed : Auto health regen now reduced above 35% health.
Changed : Audio tweaks and fixes.
Changed : Can now use a bandage at full health if bleeding.
Changed : Chance of bleed from robot projectile.
Changed : Critter movement decisions when at distance.
Changed : Navigation tweaks.
Changed : Reduced energy weapon max ammo.
Fixed : Issue with losing weapon on changing when all weapons are owned.
Fixed : Nav issue with critters underground.
Fixed : Issue with pausing when map is open.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update