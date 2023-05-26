Help test Leaderboards (Windows only)! Daily and Weekly are coming soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've got a fun new feature coming soon with Leaderboards. The next update will introduce Daily and Weekly leaderboards and you can try them now on the 'leaderboards' beta branch on Steam (Windows only). Here's how they work:

Daily Leaderboards

Every day a new preset challenge will be presented to you. You'll have a specific ship selected and a specific set of rules for that run that can either make it more challenging or a bit crazy!



Weekly Leaderboards

Any run above Surge 0 will be automatically added to the Weekly Leaderboards. The higher the surge level you try the more points you get at the end!

I've created a specific scoring system to prioritize speed and cleanness of a run. Check out the scoring in the image below.

Would love to get some people trying this out before it goes out to everyone! Come get your practice in now.