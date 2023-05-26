 Skip to content

Spryward update for 26 May 2023

Spryward Devlog #29

Share · View all patches · Build 11330864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


+Added 3rd scene to issue 4
+Created Marnie's textile workshop environment
+Created Marnie's workshop crew character sprites
+Connected new cutscene to sewer level in issue 4
+Connected new cutscene to the main menu issue select screen

