+Added 3rd scene to issue 4
+Created Marnie's textile workshop environment
+Created Marnie's workshop crew character sprites
+Connected new cutscene to sewer level in issue 4
+Connected new cutscene to the main menu issue select screen
Spryward update for 26 May 2023
Spryward Devlog #29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update