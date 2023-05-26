Patch Notes 0.10.2.0

Weapons:

General:

Static damage mods removed.

Weapons will now roll a Power stat that will increase damage based on rarity.

Common: 0%

Uncommon: 1% - 20%

Rare: 21% - 40%

Epic: 41% - 60%

Assault Rifle:

Base damage decreased from 23 to 22.

Minigun:

Base damage increased from 9 to 10.

Sniper:

Base damage increased from 90 to 95.

Shotgun:

Reload speed increased from 1.8 seconds to 1.65 seconds.

Armor and Masteries:

Armor now rolls Defensive Power stat that will increase base health and shield.

Common: 1% - 12%

Uncommon: 13% - 24%

Rare: 25% - 36%

Epic: 37% - 48%

Mastery progression updated to have abilities at Tier 3.

Scavenger Mastery renamed to Engineer.

Abilities:

Added new abilities:

Resurrection - obtained through Medic Mastery Tier 3.

EMP Blast - obtained through Cybrid Killer Mastery Tier 3.

Overshield - obtained through the Heavy Armor Tier 3.

Booby Trap - obtainable through Trapper Mastery Tier 3.

Sentry Turret is now granted through the Mastery System

Sentry Turret targets players and Cybrids.

Stealth is now obtainable through Recon Mastery Tier 3.

Perks:

AOE Size: Size updated to 20%.

Spread: Changed to 30% weapon spread.

Shield Pack Effectiveness: Changed to 40% increase.

Shield Penetration: No longer a default perk.

Shield Pack Speed: Changed to 35% increased speed.

Backstab: Changed to 100% damage increase.

Trap Mitigation: Changed to 50% mitigation.

Fire Rate: Changed to 10% increase in fire rate.

Regen: Now regens to full.

General Updates:

QOL:

Enabled setting to toggle ADS.

Removed left/right arrows from fixed mappings for "turn camera."

Added a flashlight callout in match.

Added Region Select to the Home Screen and removed it from the Play screen.

Crouch is now split into two keybinds:

Left Control is Crouch

C is Toggle Crouch

Consumable wheel is now defaulted to X.

Push to Talk keybind moved to Audio settings and defaulted to “Enabled.”

Players can now freely sort their inventory!

Queues are now level locked:

Low Security: Levels 1 - 9

Medium Security: Levels 10 - 19

High Security: Levels 20+

Crafting and Component Vendors disabled.

Consumables removed from loot.

New valuables added.

Armor Mastery layout updated.

Radar visuals updated and added room names.

EMP Grenade can now destroy lights and disable extraction pods.

Flare Consumable added.

Ammo can now only be put into the ammo slots.

Missions Added:

Players can now complete missions in a match for rewards. Missions include:

Cybrid Kills

Player Kills

Extractions

Missions tab added.

Bots:

Mindless Cybrid tube spawner added.

Detonator Cybrid will now build up charge while chasing players.

Map Generation:

New doors added to the Luxury Ship.

New Medical Bay added to the Luxury ship.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where belt items would disappear or stack incorrectly.

Fixed issue where ammo would not count correctly.

Fixed issue where mouse sensitivity would sometimes reset.

Fixed issue where XP would not be granted for extracting.

Fixed issue where Voice Chat did not work.