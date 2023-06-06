 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 6 June 2023

Patch Notes v2.28

Patch Notes v2.28

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.28
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 6/6/2023, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

The Headlines

  • v2.28 prepares Rocket League for Season 11. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 11 begins on 6/7/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC

New Content

_

New Arena

_

  • Estadio Vida is now available to play in Private Matches, Training, and Free Play

_

Rocket League Radio

_

  • Added a new “Esports” Playlist

    • This new playlist will host all current and future Rocket League Radio tracks associated with the RLCS.

  • Included tracks:

    • Athena & smle - “Moment”
    • Athena, smle & Isaac App - “Moment (Worlds Version)”
    • Koven - “All We Needed”
    • Hoaprox & YUAN - “Savior (feat. Haneri)”
    • OddKidOut - “CODES (feat. Macntaj)”
    • Isaac App - “Fall (Clean)”

Changes and Updates

_

Transparent Goalposts

_

  • Starting with v2.28, Transparent Goalposts are permanently enabled for all players on all platforms

    • Some arenas have elements outside of the team’s goals that are connected to the Transparent Goalposts setting (example: the wall fence posts on Farmstead).
    • With the setting now permanently on, these elements will no longer block a player’s view when driving on or near a wall.
    • The “Transparent Goalposts” checkbox has been removed from Settings -> Video

_

Item Shop Notifications

_

  • When notable or new items are live in the Item Shop, a new notification will sometimes appear at the top of the main menu.
  • These notifications are enabled by default, and you can toggle them off and on in Settings -> Interface with the “Item Shop Notifications” box.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed cosmetic bugs:

    • Hakkaa Decal for Octane (color adjustment)
    • Huntress Decal (brightness and gloss fixes)
    • Painted X-Devil and Takumi RX-T Car Bodies (trim appearance when using certain Decals)
    • Hanasha JRL: Multichrome Wheels (fixed appearance while in motion)

  • Performed an optimization pass on Sovereign Heights and Deadeye Canyon (Oasis)

  • Fixed an issue for PS4/Xbox where the game would freeze at the opening splash-screen for some players

  • Fixed an issue where some players will load the game to a blank UI with no main menu screen

  • Fixed a bug where a player may rarely become stuck in spectator mode

  • [Xbox] Fixed a bug where hitting the select button to type causes the game to soft lock

  • Fixed a bug preventing the Palm Tree Topper from appearing in player inventories

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

