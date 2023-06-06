Patch Notes v2.28

Version: Rocket League v2.28
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 6/6/2023, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
The Headlines
- v2.28 prepares Rocket League for Season 11. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 11 begins on 6/7/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
New Content
_
New Arena
_
- Estadio Vida is now available to play in Private Matches, Training, and Free Play
_
Rocket League Radio
_
-
Added a new “Esports” Playlist
- This new playlist will host all current and future Rocket League Radio tracks associated with the RLCS.
-
Included tracks:
- Athena & smle - “Moment”
- Athena, smle & Isaac App - “Moment (Worlds Version)”
- Koven - “All We Needed”
- Hoaprox & YUAN - “Savior (feat. Haneri)”
- OddKidOut - “CODES (feat. Macntaj)”
- Isaac App - “Fall (Clean)”
Changes and Updates
_
Transparent Goalposts
_
-
Starting with v2.28, Transparent Goalposts are permanently enabled for all players on all platforms
- Some arenas have elements outside of the team’s goals that are connected to the Transparent Goalposts setting (example: the wall fence posts on Farmstead).
- With the setting now permanently on, these elements will no longer block a player’s view when driving on or near a wall.
- The “Transparent Goalposts” checkbox has been removed from Settings -> Video
_
Item Shop Notifications
_
- When notable or new items are live in the Item Shop, a new notification will sometimes appear at the top of the main menu.
- These notifications are enabled by default, and you can toggle them off and on in Settings -> Interface with the “Item Shop Notifications” box.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed cosmetic bugs:
- Hakkaa Decal for Octane (color adjustment)
- Huntress Decal (brightness and gloss fixes)
- Painted X-Devil and Takumi RX-T Car Bodies (trim appearance when using certain Decals)
- Hanasha JRL: Multichrome Wheels (fixed appearance while in motion)
-
Performed an optimization pass on Sovereign Heights and Deadeye Canyon (Oasis)
-
Fixed an issue for PS4/Xbox where the game would freeze at the opening splash-screen for some players
-
Fixed an issue where some players will load the game to a blank UI with no main menu screen
-
Fixed a bug where a player may rarely become stuck in spectator mode
-
[Xbox] Fixed a bug where hitting the select button to type causes the game to soft lock
-
Fixed a bug preventing the Palm Tree Topper from appearing in player inventories
Changed files in this update