Patch Notes v2.28

Starting with v2.28, Transparent Goalposts are permanently enabled for all players on all platforms

Fixed cosmetic bugs: Hakkaa Decal for Octane (color adjustment)

Huntress Decal (brightness and gloss fixes)

Painted X-Devil and Takumi RX-T Car Bodies (trim appearance when using certain Decals)

Hanasha JRL: Multichrome Wheels (fixed appearance while in motion)

Performed an optimization pass on Sovereign Heights and Deadeye Canyon (Oasis)

Fixed an issue for PS4/Xbox where the game would freeze at the opening splash-screen for some players

Fixed an issue where some players will load the game to a blank UI with no main menu screen

Fixed a bug where a player may rarely become stuck in spectator mode

[Xbox] Fixed a bug where hitting the select button to type causes the game to soft lock