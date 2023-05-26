Ver. 1.25.0: 🚀 Little Ovenists Event! 🚀 (5/30 - 6/5)!

Ver. 1.25.0: 🚀 Little Ovenists Event! 🚀!
Ready to make your childhood dreams come true? The Little Ovenist event will leave people of all ages wishing to visit your shop!
🚀This update brings:🚀
New:
- (5/30 - 6/5) Limited time quests and new decorations!
- (5/30 - 6/5) More children visit your shop!
- NEW DLC: Space Race Set
Improvements:
- Minor issues and optimizations, crash fixes.
🌸REQUIREMENTS🌸
- Version (Steam 1.25.0) (Starting upload 5/30 PDT)
- Stable internet
- Game data past Day 3
- Patience until May 30th, 12AM local time!
PLEASE NOTE: The event will not start until May 30th, 12AM even with the event version 1.25.0!
Event ends June 5th, 2023, 11:59PM local time.
Changed depots in alpha branch