Ver. 1.25.0: 🚀 Little Ovenists Event! 🚀 (5/30 - 6/5)!

Share · View all patches · Build 11330711 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 23:19:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ver. 1.25.0: 🚀 Little Ovenists Event! 🚀!

Ready to make your childhood dreams come true? The Little Ovenist event will leave people of all ages wishing to visit your shop!

🚀This update brings:🚀

New:

(5/30 - 6/5) Limited time quests and new decorations!

(5/30 - 6/5) More children visit your shop!

NEW DLC: Space Race Set

Improvements:

Minor issues and optimizations, crash fixes.

🌸REQUIREMENTS🌸

Version (Steam 1.25.0) (Starting upload 5/30 PDT)

Stable internet

Game data past Day 3

Patience until May 30th, 12AM local time!

PLEASE NOTE: The event will not start until May 30th, 12AM even with the event version 1.25.0!

Event ends June 5th, 2023, 11:59PM local time.