Good Pizza, Great Pizza update for 26 May 2023

Ver. 1.25.0: 🚀 Little Ovenists Event! 🚀 (5/30 - 6/5)!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ver. 1.25.0: 🚀 Little Ovenists Event! 🚀!

Ready to make your childhood dreams come true? The Little Ovenist event will leave people of all ages wishing to visit your shop!

🚀This update brings:🚀

New:

  • (5/30 - 6/5) Limited time quests and new decorations!
  • (5/30 - 6/5) More children visit your shop!
  • NEW DLC: Space Race Set

Improvements:

  • Minor issues and optimizations, crash fixes.

🌸REQUIREMENTS🌸

  • Version (Steam 1.25.0) (Starting upload 5/30 PDT)
  • Stable internet
  • Game data past Day 3
  • Patience until May 30th, 12AM local time!

PLEASE NOTE: The event will not start until May 30th, 12AM even with the event version 1.25.0!
Event ends June 5th, 2023, 11:59PM local time.

Changed depots in alpha branch

Good Pizza, Great Pizza Content Depot 770811
Good Pizza, Great Pizza Content for Mac Depot 770812
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2446750 Depot 2446750
