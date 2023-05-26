 Skip to content

Saurian update for 26 May 2023

Patch 2.4.526

Patch 2.4.526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we bring you patch 2.4.526!!

ADDED:

  • New weather systems
  • New lighting/postprocessing systems
  • New water systems and effects
  • Wellness score readout to pause menu

CHANGED:

  • Rain is now much more frequent
  • Player animal names are now randomly generated by default
  • Healing rate nerfed on normal and realistic difficulties
  • Well-fed and hydrated individuals can now always avoid death by venom regardless of age
  • Camera can no longer go underwater
  • Dynamic spawns will now be better at focusing on their targets
  • Increased invulnerability period after aging up and being kicked out of herd/family to get to safety
  • Dakotaraptor mated pairs remain in a group after children age up to juvenile
  • Anti-aliasing now uses TAA rather than SMAA
  • Energy extracted from food now scales more appropriately with mass of animal. This will most noticeably impact adult Triceratops, who will feel more pressure to selectively forage for efficiency.
  • Improved mouse sensitivity logic, giving more fine-grained control over a more reasonable range of sensitivities
  • Improved camera rotational jitter

FIXED:

  • Combat music starting and stopping too frequently
  • Combat music not starting sometimes as adult Triceratops
  • Restore defaults option in control scheme menu
  • Issue with NPC random movement target selection on water
  • Issue with mouse sensitivity being too low regardless of settings
  • Issue with tree render distance setting displaying incorrectly
  • Bug allowing players to have many mates rather than just one
  • Issue where nests would fail to spawn sometimes
  • Bug where merged herds would continue treating new herdmates as threats
  • Issue with keybindings not working on RPR
  • Bug allowing Triceratops to roost their nests
  • Fixed certain settings appearing to reset during game session
  • Some encyclopedia issues

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Lighting on some plant assets during day looks incorrect; these will be replaced in a future patch
  • During dusk transition, the game may become too dark for a moment

