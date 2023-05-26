Hello everyone, we bring you patch 2.4.526!!
ADDED:
- New weather systems
- New lighting/postprocessing systems
- New water systems and effects
- Wellness score readout to pause menu
CHANGED:
- Rain is now much more frequent
- Player animal names are now randomly generated by default
- Healing rate nerfed on normal and realistic difficulties
- Well-fed and hydrated individuals can now always avoid death by venom regardless of age
- Camera can no longer go underwater
- Dynamic spawns will now be better at focusing on their targets
- Increased invulnerability period after aging up and being kicked out of herd/family to get to safety
- Dakotaraptor mated pairs remain in a group after children age up to juvenile
- Anti-aliasing now uses TAA rather than SMAA
- Energy extracted from food now scales more appropriately with mass of animal. This will most noticeably impact adult Triceratops, who will feel more pressure to selectively forage for efficiency.
- Improved mouse sensitivity logic, giving more fine-grained control over a more reasonable range of sensitivities
- Improved camera rotational jitter
FIXED:
- Combat music starting and stopping too frequently
- Combat music not starting sometimes as adult Triceratops
- Restore defaults option in control scheme menu
- Issue with NPC random movement target selection on water
- Issue with mouse sensitivity being too low regardless of settings
- Issue with tree render distance setting displaying incorrectly
- Bug allowing players to have many mates rather than just one
- Issue where nests would fail to spawn sometimes
- Bug where merged herds would continue treating new herdmates as threats
- Issue with keybindings not working on RPR
- Bug allowing Triceratops to roost their nests
- Fixed certain settings appearing to reset during game session
- Some encyclopedia issues
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Lighting on some plant assets during day looks incorrect; these will be replaced in a future patch
- During dusk transition, the game may become too dark for a moment
Changed files in this update