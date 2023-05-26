 Skip to content

Salt and Sanctuary update for 26 May 2023

Patch Notes for 1.0.1.1

Patch Notes for 1.0.1.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.1.1

Bugs

  • Sanctuary place icon prompt crash fixed.
  • Particle limit reached crash fixed.
  • Max resolution on Windows adjusted.
  • Witch of the Lake has a tighter leash to her arena.
  • Dried King is now less pushable.
  • Hide Helmet option properly shows hair when using a mask.
  • Hide Helmet option properly shows beards.
  • Added more vertigo cancels to red hall thief area.
  • Healing prayers now correctly split between classic and enhanced.
  • Fixed some localization strings.
  • Fixed some UI issues with changing languages.

Other

  • Players can now leave certain NPC menus with the cancel button.
  • Sellsword menu now grays out mode-mismatched characters.
  • Gaoler's Ear drop rate increased from 10 to 40.

Undocumented Prior changes

  • Dead character prop invalid inventory crash fixed (1.0.1.0 hotfix).
  • Language selection no longer requires reboot (1.0.1.0).
  • Language selection now displays in its own language (1.0.1.0).

Enhanced

  • Negative resist math reverted (No combat differences).
  • Third Lamb hp and defense readjusted, partial revert.
  • Some more adjustments to miscellaneous enemy defenses.
  • Player now starts with fatigue when on the Ship, capping stamina to original 80.
  • Roll stamina costs and Wrapped ring reverted to same as Classic.
  • Flask of Fire now has a minimum healing of 50% max hp.
  • Cleansing cloth now correctly gives 1 per turn in.
  • Dagger second light attack reduced from 1.4 multiplier to 1.2.
  • Weapon buff consumables reduced from 50% to 35% bonus damage.
  • Lesser weapon buffs reduced from 30% to 22.5% (60% to 45%).
  • Greater weapon buff reduced from 50% to 30% (100% to 60%).
  • Pistol, Crossbow, and Whipsword damages increased.
  • Various slow hitter adjustments.
  • Early game str/dex split weapons readjusted to balance against new split calculations.
  • Readjusted heal values of Mend, Spirited Mend, and Rejuvenate.

