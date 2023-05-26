Patch Notes for 1.0.1.1

1.0.1.1
Bugs
- Sanctuary place icon prompt crash fixed.
- Particle limit reached crash fixed.
- Max resolution on Windows adjusted.
- Witch of the Lake has a tighter leash to her arena.
- Dried King is now less pushable.
- Hide Helmet option properly shows hair when using a mask.
- Hide Helmet option properly shows beards.
- Added more vertigo cancels to red hall thief area.
- Healing prayers now correctly split between classic and enhanced.
- Fixed some localization strings.
- Fixed some UI issues with changing languages.
Other
- Players can now leave certain NPC menus with the cancel button.
- Sellsword menu now grays out mode-mismatched characters.
- Gaoler's Ear drop rate increased from 10 to 40.
Undocumented Prior changes
- Dead character prop invalid inventory crash fixed (1.0.1.0 hotfix).
- Language selection no longer requires reboot (1.0.1.0).
- Language selection now displays in its own language (1.0.1.0).
Enhanced
- Negative resist math reverted (No combat differences).
- Third Lamb hp and defense readjusted, partial revert.
- Some more adjustments to miscellaneous enemy defenses.
- Player now starts with fatigue when on the Ship, capping stamina to original 80.
- Roll stamina costs and Wrapped ring reverted to same as Classic.
- Flask of Fire now has a minimum healing of 50% max hp.
- Cleansing cloth now correctly gives 1 per turn in.
- Dagger second light attack reduced from 1.4 multiplier to 1.2.
- Weapon buff consumables reduced from 50% to 35% bonus damage.
- Lesser weapon buffs reduced from 30% to 22.5% (60% to 45%).
- Greater weapon buff reduced from 50% to 30% (100% to 60%).
- Pistol, Crossbow, and Whipsword damages increased.
- Various slow hitter adjustments.
- Early game str/dex split weapons readjusted to balance against new split calculations.
- Readjusted heal values of Mend, Spirited Mend, and Rejuvenate.
Changed files in this update