Build 0.0.11 is Live!

A short week for us, but we are excited to bring these updates for this weekend!
Improvements
- Added option to turn off auto-eat, for those who want to role-play more specifically. (Player request)
- Added hunger warning 2 days before auto-eating. If you eat, then it won't auto-eat. If you ignore it then auto-eat will happen as usual (Player request)
- Improved resource generation distribution.
- Removed getting kicked out of buildings when they close. Instead, the person tells you to leave. Soon they will start getting mad at you until you leave, though this isn't implemented now. Inns, conclave chapter house, and healers are open 24hrs a day
- Added player Lastname to character creation with randomization options. (Player request)
- Made overcasting (slider 3rd position) add more umph (about 20%) to the result (Player request)
- Tweaked spells: Arcane Shield, Magic Missile, Daggerfall, Dispel, Fireball, Light, Lightning Bolt, Push, Air Pocket, Wall of Stone, Ice Lance
Fixes
- Dungeon: Light is no longer required to travel to previously visited rooms, removing soft lock when running out of light. This is the south door not clickable problem.
- Dungeon: Trapped levers resetting upon reentering a room. This was really thorny to solve.
- Dungeon: Fixed some really silly code that was generating a zillion levers. Oops!
- Combat: Power slider now works correctly. It was intermittently working before
- Combat: Can no longer cast shield spells on the ground
- Combat: Stopped player from casting during enemy turn. It just wasn't fair!
- Combat: Air pocket now removes stink cloud debuff as well as preventing it. Thanks for pointing out that mistake.
- Combat: Fixed weapon descriptions with text scaling
- Character creation: options now apply skill gains correctly
- Updated UI of confirmation popups
- Map: Graphics now match the map data, this makes finding resources actually possible
- Map: Resources regenerating on loaded save games leading to tons of duplications. Fixing this requires it to generate one more time, wiping out whatever was there previously. This means previously found resources may no longer be there. Sorry.
- Town: Resolved infinite vendor stealing exploit through save/load
- Town: Sneaking into town no longer shows a gate toll
