Version 1.1

General:
- Improved dialogue system!
- Fixed a visual bug with numbers displaying collected tarot cards (did not affect achievement progress)
- Fixed a bug where you could pick up tarot cards multiple times
Act I:
- Fixed bug where the guard in The Courtyard gave a response at night, even though he isn't there
- Fixed missing animation when the guard drops his stick in The Courtyard
Act II:
- Fixed bug when drinking sleep soup in The Butterfly Hut
- Fixed bug where screen temporarily freezes 2 seconds with The Stone Golem
Act III:
- Fixed a visual bug where the hand net was duplicated visually
- Fixed an animation bug where the megaphone was duplicated visually
- Fixed black screen on load in The Trial Rooms
- Simplified puzzles in the second and third room on floor V of The Trial Rooms
- Clarified dialogue while speaking to NPC on floor VIII of The Trial Rooms
- Clarified dialogue hint from the speaker in the third room on floor VIII of The Trial Rooms
- Clarified walkthrough for floor VIII
Changed files in this update