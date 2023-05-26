 Skip to content

Dagdrøm update for 26 May 2023

Version 1.1

Version 1.1

Build 11330500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Improved dialogue system!
  • Fixed a visual bug with numbers displaying collected tarot cards (did not affect achievement progress)
  • Fixed a bug where you could pick up tarot cards multiple times

Act I:

  • Fixed bug where the guard in The Courtyard gave a response at night, even though he isn't there
  • Fixed missing animation when the guard drops his stick in The Courtyard

Act II:

  • Fixed bug when drinking sleep soup in The Butterfly Hut
  • Fixed bug where screen temporarily freezes 2 seconds with The Stone Golem

Act III:

  • Fixed a visual bug where the hand net was duplicated visually
  • Fixed an animation bug where the megaphone was duplicated visually
  • Fixed black screen on load in The Trial Rooms
  • Simplified puzzles in the second and third room on floor V of The Trial Rooms
  • Clarified dialogue while speaking to NPC on floor VIII of The Trial Rooms
  • Clarified dialogue hint from the speaker in the third room on floor VIII of The Trial Rooms
  • Clarified walkthrough for floor VIII

