C.B.T update for 26 May 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Force control has been boosted from 400 to 1000, allowing for much higher acceleration and air control.
-A ‘respawn’ option has been added to the pause menu.
-The game is no longer a ‘development’ build, and the developer console can no longer be accessed.
-Saves are now correctly stored in ‘AppData/Local/StraightBallin/Saved/SaveGames’.

There is an engine bug in UE5 where a game will package as a development build instead of a shipping build, even if you select shipping. This was the cause of the save wipe issue. Cheers, Tim.
The game should now also perform better. Apologies for any lost progress this caused; you can join the discord and ask me for a save file if you want to restore your progress.

