Realm Of Cubes update for 26 May 2023

Quest Update

Realm Of Cubes update for 26 May 2023 · Build 11330350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some quest chains! You can find them in:
-Southshire
-Hearthshire
-Stormguard
-Istosos

Go out and find them and have fun! :)

