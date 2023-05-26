 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 26 May 2023

Hot Fix 0.16.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11330344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses bugs from the new update.

Bug Fixes

  • Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed missing stone collisions on level 1 and level 6
  • Ball Race - Heavenscape: Edited collisions on several levels to streamline them
  • Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed an oversized bumper
  • Virus - Catzek Temple: Fixed some camping spots
  • Virus - Catzek Temple: Fixed some light build issues
  • Condo IO: Fixed Toggler SetOn and SetOff firing even if the Toggler was already on/off
  • Condo IO: Fixed Toggler toggle state not happening properly
  • Condo IO: Fixed Hide/Unhide feature not restoring collision overlaps properly (causing triggers and floating chat to not unhide properly)
  • Fixed Private Theater UI showing "unlocked" always
  • Virus: Improved Tommy Gun and Double Barrel materials/textures

