Hot Fix 0.16.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11330344 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses bugs from the new update.

Bug Fixes

Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed missing stone collisions on level 1 and level 6

Ball Race - Heavenscape: Edited collisions on several levels to streamline them

Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed an oversized bumper

Virus - Catzek Temple: Fixed some camping spots

Virus - Catzek Temple: Fixed some light build issues

Condo IO: Fixed Toggler SetOn and SetOff firing even if the Toggler was already on/off

Condo IO: Fixed Toggler toggle state not happening properly

Condo IO: Fixed Hide/Unhide feature not restoring collision overlaps properly (causing triggers and floating chat to not unhide properly)

Fixed Private Theater UI showing "unlocked" always

Virus: Improved Tommy Gun and Double Barrel materials/textures

