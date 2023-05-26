Hot Fix 0.16.10.0

This update addresses bugs from the new update.
Bug Fixes
- Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed missing stone collisions on level 1 and level 6
- Ball Race - Heavenscape: Edited collisions on several levels to streamline them
- Ball Race - Heavenscape: Fixed an oversized bumper
- Virus - Catzek Temple: Fixed some camping spots
- Virus - Catzek Temple: Fixed some light build issues
- Condo IO: Fixed Toggler SetOn and SetOff firing even if the Toggler was already on/off
- Condo IO: Fixed Toggler toggle state not happening properly
- Condo IO: Fixed Hide/Unhide feature not restoring collision overlaps properly (causing triggers and floating chat to not unhide properly)
- Fixed Private Theater UI showing "unlocked" always
- Virus: Improved Tommy Gun and Double Barrel materials/textures
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!
We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap
Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update