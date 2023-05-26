Elephantasy Update 1.8.7

Hi gang,

Here's a minor update for you all today! Got a bug report regarding some saving issues a player was having, which just goes to show how sometimes gamedevs can't think of every situation players may get themselves into.

In any case, I hope this helps people! Enjoy!

​​Elephantasy v1.8.7:



​- Changed how saving works; previously, when closing the game, the program would tally any gem/key collection at one time, and save it to the game's files; this was done to (hopefully) help performance. However, if the game closed in an unexpected way, this saving can sometimes not be triggered, which leads to progress being lost, and/or collected gems/keys being removed from the world forever. To circumvent this, item collection is now [i]also saved at the same time that the items are collected. In hindsight, this seems like what I should have done anyway, but I guess I didn't. Go figure!

