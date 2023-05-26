King's Game Update is live!

Defenders,

This update is available on Steam! This update contains King’s Game, a recreation of the DD1 map, Player Titles and an overhaul to how special enemies spawn in the wave.

While this update is a on the smaller side, our goal is to continue to break up large chunk updates into more bitesize updates that constantly improve player experience instead of having long periods between updates.

New Map - King's Game



This was a very popular DD1 map and has been highly requested to return to DDA. We’ve brought back the Dice pet as a map's pet reward. This pet will offer a lot of similar features to the original but with some slight changes to fit DDA’s design.

We've seen feedback from players about bringing back some of the weapons from Kings Game and this is something we will continue to investigate, as well as potentially look into some new runes to populate the map rewards a bit more.

Player Titles



Player Titles were a reward offered during our Kickstarter, BackerKit and Xsolla pre-order days. Adding this will allow players to display a title below their nameplate for other players to see when playing in multiplayer. We will be looking into distributing the special player titles in the near future, and will let players know once those have started going out.

There are also a handful of player titles that are tied to achievements. That way if you didn’t get any of those rewards you will still be able to have access to titles.

New Schedule System

A new schedule system to help evenly spread-out the special enemies throughout the wave, without the many flaws of the current system causing enemies to come out too quickly or delay the wave waiting to spawn. This should help with the issue players were seeing with having to wait for ogres or sirens at the end of the wave to spawn.

Balance & Changes

Guardian Owl Perch Disabled attack rate overflow which was causing damage values to go higher than intended as the Owl Perch doesn't have a traditional attack rate and more of a reset time.

Fixed issue with Texture Streaming setting not enabling properly, this should hopefully help with some of the textures not loading properly. This will be a monitored changed for any issues that may arise.

Fixed issue with Holy Cannon rune killing Rift Portals.

Giraffe now gives 20% Cast Rate.

Mista Mine now gives 30% Cast Rate.

Guardian SFX have been updated

Tavern Storage (Postponed)

While Tavern Storage was one of the features we had hoped to include in the update, during the PTR there were a couple of reported issues that needed more time to be investigated and as such we’ll be giving this feature a little more time to cook as we look into those. That said we are hopeful it shouldn’t be too far behind and our goal is to get it in the game when possible.

What’s Next?

We’ll be working on investigating the remaining issues with Tavern Storage and look at releasing that once ready. After that we’ll be continuing to make progress on our road map features. The goal being to release another smaller update hopefully by the end of June.

