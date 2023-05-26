Update 14.8 alpha

I finally found the time to deal with the quality of the shadows, which I did not like all this time but I could not find the time for this. A bug was also fixed that seriously reduced performance when the player was next to a train.
CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Improved rendering of shadows from all light sources.
- Edited the glow strength of all lamps in the train.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed a bug that seriously reduced performance when the player was close to the train.
