Zompiercer update for 26 May 2023

Update 14.8 alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally found the time to deal with the quality of the shadows, which I did not like all this time but I could not find the time for this. A bug was also fixed that seriously reduced performance when the player was next to a train.





CHANGES LOG

Improvements
  • Improved rendering of shadows from all light sources.
  • Edited the glow strength of all lamps in the train.
Corrected mistakes
  • Fixed a bug that seriously reduced performance when the player was close to the train.


