 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crafty Survivors update for 26 May 2023

Fisherman Adjustments - v0.3.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11330181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - v0.2.3.1

Character Adjustments

Rodrigo, the Fisherman

Here, Fishy, Fishy! adjustment:

  • Decoy will pull enemies when it is ready instead of when it is placed.

Subaquatic Trailblazer buff:

  • Increased base damage from 20 to 80.

Salvaging Cran adjustment:

  • The skill will now be spawned at the player’s position instead of a fixed range in the direction of the crosshair.

Fishy Business adjustment:

  • Decreased the chance of earning a fish from the falling fish when using the skill.

General

  • Charging enemies won’t go as far off the stage when charging at the player.

Bug Fixes

  • Find a Better Spot indicators won’t stay forever on the ground in certain situations where the skill is activated at the same time as Lucky Fishing and Patient Fishing;
  • Fixed a bug that kept Rodrigo locked on the “use Skill” animation when using the skill “Reel It In” on auto-mode;
  • Fixed a bug when trading for a new statue design resulting on all trader’s items to vanish until you left the village and came back.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137761 Depot 2137761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137762 Depot 2137762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link