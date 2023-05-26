Fisherman Adjustments - v0.3.0.3

Patch Notes - v0.2.3.1
Character Adjustments
Rodrigo, the Fisherman
Here, Fishy, Fishy! adjustment:
- Decoy will pull enemies when it is ready instead of when it is placed.
Subaquatic Trailblazer buff:
- Increased base damage from 20 to 80.
Salvaging Cran adjustment:
- The skill will now be spawned at the player’s position instead of a fixed range in the direction of the crosshair.
Fishy Business adjustment:
- Decreased the chance of earning a fish from the falling fish when using the skill.
General
- Charging enemies won’t go as far off the stage when charging at the player.
Bug Fixes
- Find a Better Spot indicators won’t stay forever on the ground in certain situations where the skill is activated at the same time as Lucky Fishing and Patient Fishing;
- Fixed a bug that kept Rodrigo locked on the “use Skill” animation when using the skill “Reel It In” on auto-mode;
- Fixed a bug when trading for a new statue design resulting on all trader’s items to vanish until you left the village and came back.
Changed files in this update