v0.5.2 Released for Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar!

Happy Weekend, Dear Friends!

DoN's Version v0.5.2 is out!

Featuring more improvements across the board, this build focuses on polishing existing gameplay systems and visual content. Here's a quick round up!

Visual Improvements

Depth Of Field Disabled across the board

For improving consistency of visuals as well as performance, DoF has been entirely removed from the game as an interim measure. This was a stylistic choice as well as to provide consistency across small/large instars and the game's camera zooming feature.

Leafhopper post-life coloration improved

The Grasshopper's Mighty Legs!

This is a multi-update effort aimed at improving the visual quality of the Grasshopper's Leg Kicks - a defensive feature that many of us Grasshopper players have come to truly love, but has been greatly let down in the past by incomplete visual depiction.

This update begins the task of polishing this feature by fixing the following:

Predators are no longer buried half-way through a leaf after being kicked - their body lines up neatly along the flora surface

Player camera no longer abruptly changes view or forces you upside down - it is always stable and consistent

Consistent behavior across different surfaces (leaf v/s landscape, upright v/s upside down pose, etc)

More to come as always!

Audio Improvements

Game Music Maximum Volume significanlty increased!

Given much positive feedback from players in the recent year on the game's OST, the decision was made to uncap the maximum possible volume of all in-game music (Settings -> Audio -> Music) enabling those players who really like the music, to have an absolute blast!

The plan to release all the game's OST as a download for players to easily listen outside the game is still active and will occur soon. Along with remastering of old sound tracks, new music will also be added - DoN's fount of music is still gushing forth!

Note: The default music volume for the game has also been increased, in the belief that the game's music is vital to its enjoyment.

As always, your feedback is welcome :)

Up Next - Praying Mantis Lifecycle

Work has already begun on the game's next major update - The Praying Mantis Lifecycle.

These weekly improvement & bugfix updates will continue to roll in every Friday, but major updates are also being worked on simultaneously.

You can look forward to early screenshots of the Mantis Egg Sac (Oothecea) soon! :)

Thank you so much for reading and have a blast this weekend! :) :)

With Love,

Venugopalan Sreedharan

Developer of Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar