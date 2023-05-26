Patch v0.1.35

Here's what's new in today's patch!

Added a new profile save slot system with the ability to have up to six custom saves. Note that once you run the game for the first time your save will be converted to this new system and you will not be able to roll back to older versions of the game with your current save.

Added better transitions and texture preloads to cutscenes from the main menu.

Fixed an issue with cutscenes that could cause the game to crash.

In-game VO adjusted (it is now possible to adjust the volume of these).

Base difficulty for non-upgraded ingredients increased. We plan on further adjusting this in future patches.

Next on our list is improving food polish and systems, and next week I hope to make a large post on our plans for updates for June and July! Take care and have a nice weekend!