New Prop
- IPSC Mini Star with upright targets
- ISMOC Star with upright targets
- Metric 1x2 wall with low port
New Functionality
- Resize prop panel using X,Y,Z
- Make USPSA WSB target descriptions be smarter and look for plates and poppers
- Shift clicking on a multi-selected item, will deselect it
- Added OK button to Input box
- Brought back fixed non-adjustable faultlines
Bug Fixes:
- Bay preset name change window is locked
- Internal error when pressing I,O,P keys
- Multi-select delete doesn't work when you highlight a child
- Quick Menu option changes now save immediately
- Closing main menu by clicking on empty space, hides the statusbar
- Settings and Bay Presets are now initialized and loaded correctly
- Mac users won't have to lose settings after every patch
- Switching back from Dryfire/Sim should honor previous FPS mode
- Faultline control points still show when not highlighted
- Can't click cancel when naming camera
- Double plate swingers don't swing
- Not being able to rename two targets one after another without moving mouse
Practisim Designer update for 27 May 2023
Loads of bug fixes, Upright swingers, 3-axis Resizing tool
