Practisim Designer update for 27 May 2023

Loads of bug fixes, Upright swingers, 3-axis Resizing tool

Build 11330045

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Prop

    • IPSC Mini Star with upright targets
    • ISMOC Star with upright targets
    • Metric 1x2 wall with low port

  • New Functionality

    • Resize prop panel using X,Y,Z
    • Make USPSA WSB target descriptions be smarter and look for plates and poppers
    • Shift clicking on a multi-selected item, will deselect it
    • Added OK button to Input box
    • Brought back fixed non-adjustable faultlines

  • Bug Fixes:

    • Bay preset name change window is locked
    • Internal error when pressing I,O,P keys
    • Multi-select delete doesn't work when you highlight a child
    • Quick Menu option changes now save immediately
    • Closing main menu by clicking on empty space, hides the statusbar
    • Settings and Bay Presets are now initialized and loaded correctly
    • Mac users won't have to lose settings after every patch
    • Switching back from Dryfire/Sim should honor previous FPS mode
    • Faultline control points still show when not highlighted
    • Can't click cancel when naming camera
    • Double plate swingers don't swing
    • Not being able to rename two targets one after another without moving mouse

