Carth Alpha 1.94e4
~Adjusted time enemies will move and rotate towards targets during attacks
~Tweaked AI combat damage
~Fixed bug with items not stacking correctly
~Fixed all rings and merchant issues
~Fixed all necklaces and merchant issues
Carth Playtest update for 26 May 2023
