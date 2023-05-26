 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Carth Alpha 1.94e4

Share · View all patches · Build 11329914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.94e4
~Adjusted time enemies will move and rotate towards targets during attacks
~Tweaked AI combat damage
~Fixed bug with items not stacking correctly
~Fixed all rings and merchant issues
~Fixed all necklaces and merchant issues

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1638651 Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link