Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 26 May 2023

Minor improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Several minor improvements and fixes for the bugs reported by the community in the past weeks.

May you all have a nice weekend!

Sincerely,
Bone Collectors.

