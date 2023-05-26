 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix (v.65.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 11329827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck inside a sarcophagus
  • Fixed a gap in the lower tomb on Variation #3
  • Fixed an issue occurring when a player is killed by TNT after collecting the relic
  • Fixed an issue causing animation glitches after a player dies while on a moving platform
  • Translation improvements and fixes
  • Fixed an issue in which private lobbies were still appearing despite the Hide option checked

