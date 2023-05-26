- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck inside a sarcophagus
- Fixed a gap in the lower tomb on Variation #3
- Fixed an issue occurring when a player is killed by TNT after collecting the relic
- Fixed an issue causing animation glitches after a player dies while on a moving platform
- Translation improvements and fixes
- Fixed an issue in which private lobbies were still appearing despite the Hide option checked
FOREWARNED update for 26 May 2023
Hotfix (v.65.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
