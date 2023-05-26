Patch Notes 1.75

- Fixed longstanding bug/balance issue where production would be capped by inventory space, even if the items could be consumed immediately. This often resulted in flickering inventory counts & displays when production greatly exceeded capacity as the items alternated between completely full (which caused zero production) and completely empty (which then caused max production). To fix this, bonus ‘virtual’ inventory capacity was added based on the demand for an item.
- Added new Upgrades: Skill Effect Strength for Propspecting, Harvesting, and Crafting. Each level increases boost provided by skill levels by 20%. Unlocked after Skill Gain Speed Level 2 is purchased, and each require a certain amount of total Skill XP in the respective categories.
- Upgrades panel now displays locked and completed upgrades. They are grouped according to availability, like the Research panel.
- Upgrade labels will now show a tooltip when hovered, including description and applicable requirements (like how Research looks)
- UI Background changes colors with biome & other small formatting changes to background panels
- Updated localization
- Tooltip shows ‘surplus’ or ‘deficit’ text to help add context to overall rate change number
- Production detail tooltip shows inventory bar in the correct color to indicate surplus / deficit
- Text tooltips for upgrades (e.g. in Quest rewards) display a description for the upgrade
- If an item is a limiting ingredient, it shows its current count at 0 even if some are left over at end of simulation tick, as it is functionally empty. If an item is a limiting output, its currently count is shown at max even if there is some spare capacity at end of simulation tick as it is functionally full. This prevents a confusing display caused by the order of processing of recipes.
- Auto-assign will only remove production capacity from an input-starved recipe if the production of that input is truly zero. If the input is being produced but consumed by a higher-priority recipe, it should still have production capacity assigned. Otherwise this could result in oscillation of production capacity assignment (inputs are available due to storage, are used up, then recipe deactivates, then storage builds up again and recipe activates)
- Fixed bug: building costs were not getting updated when removing buildings
- Fixed bug: Tooltips for potential quest rewards were displaying reward upgrade levels as 1 less than the correct level
- Fixed bug: Accepted rewards that unlocked upgrades were not showing the associated upgrade level that was unlocked
- Fixed Biome tooltips getting cut off at lower edge of screen
- Market fulfillment meters are wider to avoid text overlap
- Fixed bug: Quest Rewards would not show up in the ‘Claimed’ list if the reward wasn’t yet available in the current biome (e.g. unlocking a recipe for a building that hasn’t been researched yet in current biome)
Factory Town Idle update for 26 May 2023
Patch Notes 1.75
Patchnotes via Steam Community
